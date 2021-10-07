MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A 37-year-old man is accused of sending “videos depicting nude, prebuscent children engaged in a variety of sexual acts” to users on Kik Messenger.

Trevor Myles Riley is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Memphis Police say they received a complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that was initiated by the company that owns the Kik platform.

The complaint involved images allegedly sent by an account with the user ID of “tatteddevildogvet_09i” in December 2020 and January 2021.

The Kik account was traced to an email account associated with Riley, and an IP address assigned to his residence in southeast Memphis, authorities said.

Riley was booked into the Shelby County jail on Wednesday, according to records.