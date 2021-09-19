Man accused of robbing, stabbing victim behind northeast Memphis Dollar General store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly stabbed a man multiple times and robbed him behind a Dollar General store in northeast Memphis.

Memphis Police say the attack happened Saturday at the Dollar General on Summer Avenue near Sycamore View Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 7:20 p.m.

Police say Da Verrick Mays stabbed the victim from behind, striking him in his back, upper torso and neck area. Mays reportedly continued to stab the victim when the victim fell to the ground, stabbing him several times in his right hand.

Memphis Police say Mays took $100 in cash. He’s also accused of stealing the victim’s shoes, which police say were worth $160.

Mays fled the scene on a bike. The victim was able to provide a description of Mays to police.

Police say about an hour later, officers spotted Mays while patrolling the area of Summer Avenue and Shelby Oaks Drive. Officers detained Mays, patted him down and found a large knife in his front left pocket.

Police say officers searched Mays and found three knives on him. Officers also noticed blood on his right pants leg and on his right shoe.

Mays has been charged with attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.