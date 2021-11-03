CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — A Pemiscot County, Missouri man was accused Monday of robbing a 90-year-old woman and impersonating a police officer after her apartment caught fire over the weekend.

According to Pemiscot County Missouri court documents, 40-year-old Prince Black was charged with stealing a 45 inch tv, clothing and other items from an elderly woman at the Riverview Apartments in Caruthersville.

After the Caruthersville Fire Department cleared the scene, Black reportedly told the 90-year-old woman that was a law enforcement officer named Eric Lacy and “proceeded to steal/remove items from the property.”

His mother Gloria Black says the accusations are untrue and that Black, who directed fire and police to where the apartment fire was, was actually given a number of items by the elderly woman.

“He brought the tv here. I said, ‘she gave you that’? He said, ‘yep’. He said, ‘momma, she asked did I have a sister or niece or cousins or something that might need some clothes that she wasn’t going to wear no more…she couldn’t wear them no more.’ She gave him shoes, she gave him clothes, she gave him wigs..and that was it,” she said.

She also says accusations her son claimed to be a police officer are totally false.

“They said he had a police uniform. My son…I got every stitch of clothes of his and none of it is no police clothes,” she said. “I’m getting my son a lawyer…because this is a bunch of crap.”

Family members of the elderly victim did not want to be interviewed about what happened nor did they want the victim to interviewed, saying she was terrified and not able to sleep.

Black was charged with first degree burglary and impersonation of a police officer. He is being held without bond at the Pemiscot County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

Gloria Black told WREG that everything her son brought home was returned to the victim.