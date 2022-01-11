MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have arrested a man who they say led police on a chase and crashed into a tire shop with his mom inside the car.

According to the affidavit, Kentrell Hullom, 30, was driving on I-40 at Sycamore View when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop. Police said Hullom had active warrants and is known by officers due to previous felony thefts and assault charges. Officers also noticed a woman sitting on the passenger side of the car.

MPD said after they followed Hullom to Sam Cooper and Highland exit ramp and turned on police lights for a traffic stop, Hullom sped away and drove through a ditch at the intersection then north to Highland.

Hullom then sped through on-coming traffic, crossing through several lanes, according to police. The car chase ended when Hullom crashed into a tire shop on the 3100 block of Summer Avenue. After the crash, police say Hullom jumped out of the vehicle and led police on a foot chase.

He was caught and taken into custody a short time later.

After the chase, officers learned that the woman sitting on the passenger side of the car was Hullom’s mother. Police said she told her son to stop the car and also told police that she was scared for her safety.

According to MPD, Hullom had a suspended license from 2011.

He is being charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, two counts of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and leaving the scene of an accident.

