Man accused of kidnapping woman, raping her multiple times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis man is facing charges after he kidnapped a woman and raped her multiple times.

Police say Quiezell Johnson, 31, attacked a woman in the area of Avalon and Court on September 4. The victim reportedly told police she was walking home from a nearby Family Dollar when Johnson grabbed her, strangled her and forced her to have sex with him.

Johnson is said to have then forced the victim to walk several different locations. Police say Johnson also raped the victim behind a house in North Memphis, behind a business in the area of Cleveland and Peach, and in the playground area behind Cornerstone Prep School on Frayser Boulevard.

According to police, the victim tried to get help at a gas station on North Bellevue near Snowden, but Johnson physically assaulted her. Police say the assault was captured on camera.

Memphis Police say Johnson allowed the victim to go home the next day but followed her to make sure she didn’t call the police. The victim reportedly made it to a friend’s home and contacted her father. Her father then contacted police.

Police say the victim had visible injuries, including a black eye, scratches and bruises.

Johnson has been charged with four counts of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated kidnapping.