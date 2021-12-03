MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who is accused of firing shots at two people and a home in East Memphis.

Police say 23-year-old Desean McClatchey is facing two counts of aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of vandalism.

According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired at around 12:30 a.m. November 23. Police say a woman told officers her home on Mallory Avenue near Robin Hood Lane had been shot up while she and her family were out.

Memphis Police say surveillance footage showed that the shooting happened at around 8:21 p.m. November 22. Footage reportedly showed someone getting out of a red vehicle and firing around seven shots into the home.

Police say the shots caused between $1,000 – $2,500 in damage to the home.

Days later, on November 26, police responded to the same location to take another report. Two people reportedly told officers that on November 22 someone shot at them in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Robin Park Circle.

Memphis Police say the two victims later identified McClatchey as the person who shot at them.

Thursday, Memphis Police found McClatchey at the same apartment complex and took him into custody. Police say McClatchey admitted to shooting up the home on Mallory.