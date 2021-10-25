MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been accused of exposing himself in front of children at a park in Parkway Village earlier this month.

Police say a woman called for help after spotting a man fondling himself at McFarland Park and Community Center in Parkway Village. She told officers the man was watching children play at the park and walk to after school care at the time.

Police say when the woman confronted the man, he got into a car and left the scene. The woman took down the car’s license plate number. The license plate came back to a 2004 Saturn Ion registered to Korey Thomas, 28.

Thomas was arrested and charged with felony indecent exposure Monday night.