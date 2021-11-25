MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused breaking into a woman’s home and vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a burglary at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police did not reveal the location of the burglary.

The victim reportedly told police her home and vehicle had been broken into earlier in the day, and that the suspect had gotten away.

Memphis Police say the suspect then came back, went in through the back side of the house and took several items, including power tools and a surge protector.

A witness reportedly saw the suspect leaving with the items and alerted the victim’s husband. Police say the husband chased the suspect and caught him at a cell phone store on Macon Road near Maria Street.

Memphis Police made the scene and identified the suspect as Jabari Cox. Police say officers found Cox with several of the victim’s credit cards, including her Home Depot card and Bank of America card.

Police say the other items stolen were valued at more than $1,600.

Cox has been charged with aggravated burglary and burglary of a vehicle.