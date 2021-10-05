MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department is battling a fire near a power substation near Yale and Covington Pike. Residents report rumbers and electric humming as bright light and smoke filled the air. Memphis Fire Department confirmed that it was a fire a transformer substation.





Currently, more than 19,600 MLGW customers are without power. This outage stretched several miles and has also turned off some traffic signals. WREG has live teams on location to gather more information.

MLGW is currently troubleshooting the problem.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.