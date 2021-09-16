Main Event shooting suspect arrested, warrant issued for two more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to police, John Butler IV has been arrested in connection to an altercation at Main Event. Back in May 2021, Memphis police responded to a fight and reports of shots fired at Main Event off Appling Road.



Once on the scene, police said they found that two men and two women were the cause of the disturbance which escalated into a fight and shots fired.

Police said that employees refused a drink to his brother, John Butler III and he became irate. The manager attempted to escort him from the building. When the manager was escorting him from the property, Butler III pushed the manager from behind and threw him to the floor. Then, he started punching the manager on the ground.



Police stated that during the assault on the Main Event manager, John Butler IV and Tanisha Smith ran to the parking lot and returned to the front of the business with firearms.

Butler IV pulled two pistols out of his waistband and pointed them at customers and employees inside the business. Police said that Tanisha also brandished a firearm in the doorway.

Patrons and employees ran out of the building or took cover inside. Butler IV fired one round through a front window of the business, shattering it.



There were sixteen documented customers or employees in the building at the time.

John Butler IV was arrested and was released on his own recognizance pending trial.



Police have issued a warrant for Tanish/Tanisha Smith and John Butler III in this case.



If you know anything about this, you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH.