MEMPHIS, Tenn.— Memphis Police said they’ve arrested a man after a woman was killed Friday in Northeast Memphis, when a lover’s quarrel turned deadly.

Police said that Derrick McDaniel and his girlfriend, Venincia Taylor were arguing at their apartment when it turned into a physical altercation.



According to police, during the altercation, McDaniel fired several shots. Police said that one of those bullets hit Taylor in the head.



According to records, McDaniel left the apartment, but eventually turned himself in to police.

McDaniel is being held on $1,000,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for November 22.