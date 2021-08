MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said a woman threw a drink at a KFC employee on Sunday, then pulled out a gun and pointed it at employees and bystanders in the drive-through.

Police responded over the weekend to the KFC on Union Avenue in Midtown.



Deona Harris was arrested at the location and charged with aggravated assault. Officers said they found a 9 mm Ruger handgun in her Dodge Challenger.

Police said she was upset with how long her order was taking.