MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community members came together in the parking lot of the House of Mtenzi to recognize and give to those who are less fortunate this Christmas Eve.

Director of the House of the Mtenzi Stanley Campbell said this is their 19th year hosting the “Forgotten Souls” Christmas Festival. He said the goal is to make a difference in someone’s life.

“To feed people in the community, give them love, give them hope most importantly and provide different hygenic items,” Campbell said.

He said “The Forgotten Souls” is a coalition of several organizations and individuals that come together to feed and clothe people in need.

“I don’t like to use the word homeless in a way. Let’s use the word transient,” Campbell said. “The forgotten transient that we all somehow voluntarily forget they exist. “We see the dignity being restored into their heart. That’s amazing.”

Community members tell us they are appreciative of the efforts.

“It’s really great,” Joe Mcwaters said. “It’s good outreach for the community. It’s a good thing for people who don’t have family or any place to go.”

Campbell says the coalition has been servicing the needs of others in Memphis for over 30 years and the gift of giving will not end on Christmas.

“The museum is not a halfway or it’s not a homeless shelter,” he said. “Its a museum-a nonprofit museum. We just decided 20 years ago to stand at a gap and be that safe haven for them.”

To donate to the House of Mtenzi, visit their Facebook page.