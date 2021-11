MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young Dolph’s private funeral procession is scheduled for Tuesday, November 30 in Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, “MPD is on the scene 2835 Broad Avenue for the funeral of Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. The family of Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. asks that everyone please respect their privacy during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of their loved one.”

MPD said they are blocking off certain streets for traffic control, but this is not an MPD event.