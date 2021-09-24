Live stream: Prayer vigil for victims of Collierville shooting on town square

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The town of Collierville is set to host a vigil Friday for the victims of the mass shooting at the Kroger at poplar and Byhalia.

The vigil is set to begin at 3 p.m. at Town Hall. WREG will stream it live here.

The one person killed in the shooting has been identified as Olivia King. A family member and Collierville Alderman confirmed late yesterday evening that she was killed in the shooting.

King was a regular parishioner at her Catholic church in Collierville. A Facebook post says she is a widow and a mother to three adult children.

A total of 15 people were shot, Collierville Police said Friday.

Police identified the gunman as 29-year-old Uk Thang, a contractor for Kroger.

