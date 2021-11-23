MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Pervis Payne’s death penalty sentence was officially vacated by a judge Tuesday morning.

District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said the death sentence would be converted to two consecutive life terms.

Payne, who has been imprisoned on charges from a 1987 stabbing in Millington, Tennessee, cried and hugged his attorney in the courtroom. He has maintained his innocence in the case.

“Never again will Pervis Payne wake up in the morning wondering if his life will be extinguished by the state of Tennessee,” his attorney said outside the courtroom.

Last week, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced her office would drop a request for a new hearing on Payne’s claim of an intellectual disability.

The Supreme Court has ruled that inmates with an intellectual disability cannot be executed. Payne’s attorneys have claimed he was ineligible for the death penalty for this reason, and Weirich’s office last year agreed to drop opposition to an intellectual disability hearing.

Payne had been sentenced to death in the 1987 fatal stabbings of Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter in Millington, Tennessee.

Payne’s attorney, family members, and supporters speak to media outside the courtroom. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/N0gv8rNt5L — Quametra Wilborn (@QWilbornTV) November 23, 2021