A group of local leaders discussed the shooting that happened at Cummings K-8 school on Thursday.

A 13-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting Thursday morning at a Memphis K-8 school, and police say the suspected shooter was another student.

Police responded at 9:15 a.m. to Cummings K-8 School on Cummings Street near Walker Avenue in the Soulsville area of South Memphis.

MPD said one 13-year-old boy was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical but stable condition.

“There’s no way a child should have a gun. This must stop,” said SCS Superintendent Joris Ray.

Police said the suspected shooter is a juvenile male, who is also a student at the school. That juvenile fled in a vehicle, but was taken into police custody after a search.