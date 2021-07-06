Levitt Shell releases fall free concert series lineup

Bobby Rush performs at the Levitt Shell in July 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Free concerts are coming back at the Levitt Shell with the return of the Shell’s Orion Free Concert Series.

The lineup was released this week. This fall features a focus of rooted in community with 100% of artists from Memphis and the Mid-South, showcasing our commitment to our local music community.

Sept. 3: Nick Black

Sept. 4: Occupy the Shell at 4 p.m.

Sept. 10: Don Bryant featuring the Bo-Keys

Sept. 11: Big Ass Truck

Sept 17: Marcella Simien

Sept. 18: Stone Soul Picnic at 3 p.m.

Sept. 24: Chinese Connection Dub Embassy

Sept. 25: Reba Russell and Susan Marshall

Oct. 1: Sensational Barnes Brothers

Oct. 2: Stax Alumni Band

Oct. 18: Country Blues Fest presents Blind Mississippi Morris

Oct. 9: Dale Watson

Oct. 15: Cameron Bethany

Oct. 16: Detective Bureau

Oct. 22: Acting Natural

Oct. 23: Tropical Fusion Latin Band

All free shows begin at 7 p.m. Picnic baskets, beverages, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome, and food and beverage is for sale. Dogs on a leash are welcome in designated areas.

For more information, go to levittshell.org/fallseries2021