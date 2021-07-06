Levitt Shell releases fall free concert series lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Free concerts are coming back at the Levitt Shell with the return of the Shell’s Orion Free Concert Series.
The lineup was released this week. This fall features a focus of rooted in community with 100% of artists from Memphis and the Mid-South, showcasing our commitment to our local music community.
- Sept. 3: Nick Black
- Sept. 4: Occupy the Shell at 4 p.m.
- Sept. 10: Don Bryant featuring the Bo-Keys
- Sept. 11: Big Ass Truck
- Sept 17: Marcella Simien
- Sept. 18: Stone Soul Picnic at 3 p.m.
- Sept. 24: Chinese Connection Dub Embassy
- Sept. 25: Reba Russell and Susan Marshall
- Oct. 1: Sensational Barnes Brothers
- Oct. 2: Stax Alumni Band
- Oct. 18: Country Blues Fest presents Blind Mississippi Morris
- Oct. 9: Dale Watson
- Oct. 15: Cameron Bethany
- Oct. 16: Detective Bureau
- Oct. 22: Acting Natural
- Oct. 23: Tropical Fusion Latin Band
All free shows begin at 7 p.m. Picnic baskets, beverages, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome, and food and beverage is for sale. Dogs on a leash are welcome in designated areas.
For more information, go to levittshell.org/fallseries2021