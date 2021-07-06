Levitt Shell releases fall free concert series lineup

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bobby Rush performs at the Levitt Shell in July 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Free concerts are coming back at the Levitt Shell with the return of the Shell’s Orion Free Concert Series.

The lineup was released this week. This fall features a focus of rooted in community with 100% of artists from Memphis and the Mid-South, showcasing our commitment to our local music community.

  • Sept. 3: Nick Black
  • Sept. 4: Occupy the Shell at 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 10: Don Bryant featuring the Bo-Keys
  • Sept. 11: Big Ass Truck
  • Sept 17: Marcella Simien
  • Sept. 18: Stone Soul Picnic at 3 p.m.
  • Sept. 24: Chinese Connection Dub Embassy
  • Sept. 25: Reba Russell and Susan Marshall
  • Oct. 1: Sensational Barnes Brothers
  • Oct. 2: Stax Alumni Band
  • Oct. 18: Country Blues Fest presents Blind Mississippi Morris
  • Oct. 9: Dale Watson
  • Oct. 15: Cameron Bethany
  • Oct. 16: Detective Bureau
  • Oct. 22: Acting Natural
  • Oct. 23: Tropical Fusion Latin Band

All free shows begin at 7 p.m. Picnic baskets, beverages, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome, and food and beverage is for sale. Dogs on a leash are welcome in designated areas.

For more information, go to levittshell.org/fallseries2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Murfreesboro homeowner gets out of shower, sees 6-foot snake on bathroom floor

Surfside briefing 7/6 morning

Crews Continue Working at Surfside Amid Strong Wind and Rain

Accidental shooting kills 6-year-old boy

Karate athlete representing Team USA in front of family in Tokyo; excited about debut of new Olympic sport

USA Weightlifting creating base camp in Hawaii for athletes, families and coaches ahead of Tokyo Olympics

More News