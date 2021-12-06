MEMPHIS, Tenn.– You can give back to a powerhouse in children’s healthcare, work on your holiday shopping, and enjoy some bubbly all at the same time.

The Le Bonheur Club is hosting a Sip and Shop event to benefit the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Laurelwood Shopping Center located at 422 South Grove Park Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Participating stores will generously donate a portion of their sales to the children’s hospital. Buster’s will be providing champagne for shoppers at all the participating stores.

Here is a list of stores participating in the event:

Lori James

Babcock Gifts

Cheryl Pesce Lifestyle Store

Fleet Feet

Stovall Collection

Heather Boutique

Hot Yoga Plus

Libro

Dinstuhl’s

ZupMed

Vignette’s Interiors

Cotton Tails

Sachi

James Davis

Pigtails & Crewcuts

Joseph

Novel

J McLaughlin

You can also donate to the Le Bonheur here.