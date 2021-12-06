MEMPHIS, Tenn.– You can give back to a powerhouse in children’s healthcare, work on your holiday shopping, and enjoy some bubbly all at the same time.

The Le Bonheur Club is hosting a Sip and Shop event to benefit the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Laurelwood Shopping Center located at 422 South Grove Park Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Participating stores will generously donate a portion of their sales to the children’s hospital. Buster’s will be providing champagne for shoppers at all the participating stores.

Here is a list of stores participating in the event:

  • Lori James
  • Babcock Gifts
  • Cheryl Pesce Lifestyle Store
  • Fleet Feet
  • Stovall Collection
  • Heather Boutique
  • Hot Yoga Plus
  • Libro
  • Dinstuhl’s
  • ZupMed
  • Vignette’s Interiors
  • Cotton Tails
  • Sachi
  • James Davis
  • Pigtails & Crewcuts
  • Joseph
  • Novel
  • J McLaughlin

You can also donate to the Le Bonheur here.