MEMPHIS, Tenn.– You can give back to a powerhouse in children’s healthcare, work on your holiday shopping, and enjoy some bubbly all at the same time.
The Le Bonheur Club is hosting a Sip and Shop event to benefit the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
The event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Laurelwood Shopping Center located at 422 South Grove Park Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Participating stores will generously donate a portion of their sales to the children’s hospital. Buster’s will be providing champagne for shoppers at all the participating stores.
Here is a list of stores participating in the event:
- Lori James
- Babcock Gifts
- Cheryl Pesce Lifestyle Store
- Fleet Feet
- Stovall Collection
- Heather Boutique
- Hot Yoga Plus
- Libro
- Dinstuhl’s
- ZupMed
- Vignette’s Interiors
- Cotton Tails
- Sachi
- James Davis
- Pigtails & Crewcuts
- Joseph
- Novel
- J McLaughlin
You can also donate to the Le Bonheur here.