Law enforcement investigating threat against Fayette County high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee law enforcement is reportedly investigating a threat made against a Fayette County School.

Fayette County Public Schools says someone made a threat against Fayette-Ware High School on social media. The school district says the school’s administration immediately contacted the authorities and district leaders.

The school district says there is no immediate threat to any students or staff members.

Due to the threat, the school district announced that no spectators will be allowed at Friday night’s game between Fayette-Ware and Melrose. The district says refunds will be available.

In a statement released Friday, the school district thanked law enforcement for “their rapid response and professionalism during this investigation.” The district says it will continue to work closely with law enforcement.

“The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority and we want to assure all parents, staff and students that Fayette County Public Schools are continuously enforcing and reevaluating our safety protocols,” the district said in part.