MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on I-40 Thursday night.

Police say the shooting took place at I-40 eastbound at I-240. A male shooting victim was located and transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Investigators say the suspect responsible for the shooting was driving a white jeep.

The I-40 eastbound center lane and one of two shoulder lanes are blocked at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

