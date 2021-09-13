Lakeland school superintendent wins statewide award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ted Horrell, superintendent of the Lakeland School System, was chosen as the 2022 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year.

The state superintendent’s association made the announcement Monday.

Horrell has served as the founding director of schools in Lakeland since 2014. He previously served as principal of Germantown High School, where he graduated in 1992, and Millington Central High School.

Horrell will represent Tennessee in the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) National Superintendent of the Year Program.

