MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department announced on October 29 they arrested a man, Evan Scott Swain, on charges of molestation (touching of a child for lustful purposes and sexual battery).



Swain is currently being held on a $75,000 bond.



Details are still emerging at this time, and according to the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office, “Due to circumstances surrounding the case we are not releasing certain information at this time.”



WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction