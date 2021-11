MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Kroger held a press conference Friday to provide an update on the Collierville Kroger that experienced a mass shooting back in September.

Corporate affairs manager of the Kroger Delta Division, Teresa Dickerson, announced Friday that the store will reopen on Wednesday, Nov 9th at 9:00 a.m.

The press conference was held on Friday morning outside of the Collierville Kroger Associate Resource Center on Poplar.