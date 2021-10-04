MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger’s local division has donated $1 million to kickstart a new fund to help victims of the Collierville mass shooting.

Donations to the Collierville Survivors Fund can also be made to the fund online at nationalcompassion.org.

All funds will be directed to the family of Olivia King, who was killed in the shooting Sept. 23, as well as more than a dozen other victims who were injured.

The fund is being handled by the Community Foundation of Memphis and the National Compassion Fund, a nonprofit that distributes charitable contributions to victims of mass casualty crimes. It will also handle distribution of contributions raised through the Collierville Victim’s Fund via colliervilletnstrong.com.

King and 14 others were shot at the Kroger on Byhalia Road. The accused gunman, who police have identified as 29-year-old Uk Thang, took his own life on the scene.