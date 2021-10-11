MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call at the 5900 block of Knight Arnold around 10 pm Sunday night. Police said that when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.



Police said that the suspect in this shooting left the scene in a grey Chevy Cruze.



Memphis Police are asking if you know anything about this shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528- CASH.



WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.

