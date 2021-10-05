MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two hundred seventy-four Kellogg’s workers in Memphis are on strike outside the Airways Boulevard plant Tuesday.



This happened after the current master contract, as it’s called, expired at the stroke of midnight.



This means the union and the company are having to go back to the bargaining table until it’s resolved. In the meantime, they are on strike.



The major points of contention: Pay for the newer workers, as they could see a $13 an hour decrease. There’s also the threat of newer employees having to pay more for benefits.

THE STRIKE IS ON! Kellogg's Memphis workers say they will strike 'for as long as it takes,' in a fight against 'corporate greed!' Rob Eafen – Kellogg's employee of 21-years.

Many of these workers are not getting paid as of midnight. Some people have been on the job for decades.



Many are grandfathered in; it’s the newer workers who face possible changes, with a new contract.



It’s why the Union President, Rob Eafen stood with many of the workers surrounding him, saying, “We are the keepers of our brothers and sisters.”



They say they are taking a powerful stand, not just for the newer workers but for future generations.



Organizers said the strike will last as long as it takes.

You may recall in 2013/2014 there was a lockout during contract negotiation that lasted upwards of 10 months.



You can expect a 24-hour presence in some way, as the negotiations continue.



WREG reporters have reached out to Kellogg’s, but we have not heard back yet. We will post their response as soon as it is available.