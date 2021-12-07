MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union have rejected the tentative agreement with the Kellogg’s company, continuing their strike.

The Kellogg Company announced on Dec. 2 that they reached a tentative agreement with the union for a new labor contract after workers have been on strike for nearly two months.

The strike and weeks of negotiations date back to October after a contract expired, causing workers to demand better pay and benefits.

“The members have spoken. The strike continues. The International Union will continue to provide full support to our striking Kellogg’s members,” BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton said in a statement Tuesday.