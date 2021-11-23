OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kellogg’s plans to start hiring permanent replacements for some of its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers after negotiations broke down again.

The company’s Memphis plant, where 274 Kellogg’s workers went on strike Oct. 5, could be affected.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it failed to reach an agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Monday, so it is moving forward with its contingency plan to keep its plants operating.

The Kellogg’s workers have been on strike since Oct. 5, and now negotiations aren’t scheduled to resume until the week of Dec. 6.

The strike includes four plants in Memphis; Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania, that make all of Kellogg’s brands of cereal.