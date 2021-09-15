Katrina Robinson Trial, Day 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big part of Katrina Robinson’s case is the sheer number of documents attorneys must go through, and Wednesday morning, the judge told attorneys they needed to work harder to share information before court proceedings start every day.



We were there as Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson walked into federal court again this morning. Her trial for theft, embezzlement, and wire fraud charges is now well underway.



As we aren’t allowed to bring our cameras inside the courtroom, we’ve listened and watched the proceedings. One thing is clear, this trial involves a lot of documents.



Attorneys for the prosecution and defense have poured over years of bank statements as well as the 2015 federal grant Robinson applied for and was granted.



In fact, in the prosecuting attorney’s opening statements earlier this week he told jurors about the tedious task of going over all the documents with various witnesses over the next few weeks.



He said in part, “There will be times during trial when the proof coming in it won’t be high courtroom drama,” referencing what may be seen on TV and in movies.



Much of the testimony Wednesday morning focused on the tens of thousands of dollars in deposits Robinson made to Pinnacle and Regions Banks.



The document trail started back in 2015 when she started her school and received the federal grant.



A contractor who remodels homes also testified, he talked about the work he’s done on four properties for Robinson including her home and school.



He said he received checks for his work and used Home Depot gift cards from Robinson to buy supplies.

