MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After weeks of testimony, and even taking the stand herself claiming her innocence, a jury will make a decision in the Katrina Robinson fraud case.

The jury has the case, but elected to go home Wednesday before having any discussion about it. Deliberations will start Thursday at 9 am.

The state senator is looking at federal wire fraud charges after the government claims she used hundreds of thousands of dollars meant for her certified nursing school on personal expenses.

This week a judge dropped 15 of the 20 counts she initially faced.

Robinson first took to the stand late Tuesday afternoon, telling the jury she had been wrongly accused by the federal government. She said the government had dragged her name through the mud.

Wednesday, her attorney Lawrence Laurenzi continued his questioning, asking her about the Annual Performance Review reports the school she founded were required to submit, due to receiving federal grant funds.

Robinson talked about the other employees who helped her create the extensive report. She said they used her access code to work on the document, which is comprised of student information.

Prosecutors say she falsified the reports over the years, misrepresenting the number of students who received scholarships from the school, which ultimately came from the federal dollars.

The senator said she reviewed the reports but, “I did not go line by line to verify each student. It would not be feasible.”

She relied on her employees’ work, saying she would never intentionally defraud and there was no need to.

She acknowledged human error mistakes were made in the report but said they were never intentional.

When prosecutors had a chance to question Robinson, she pointed out multiple times that she did not believe investigators on the case understood how the grant and student filing records worked.

She was questioned about her 2016 wedding expenses, including payments to a catering company and makeup artist.

When asked for further clarification by her accountant’s staff through email, the prosecutor brought up an email showing Robinson said it was for “a community-patient education event.”

Robinson told the attorney, “I’m not going to let you tell half the story.”

She went on to say there was a phone call with accounting staff between when the emails were sent that provided more detail into expenses at the time.

Robinson said wedding payments had been paid back to the school’s fund and were never used with grant funds.

When the prosecutor asked why there was no reason listed for the cash deposits back into the account, Robinson said she didn’t think the bank teller cares.

The prosecutor said, “Your accountant cares.”

Robinson responded, “They reconcile with what’s in our financial records. The financial records that y’all never looked at until last month.”

The jury was expected to get the case Wednesday afternoon.