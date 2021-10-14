MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jury reportedly took less than an hour to convict a man of a 2019 rape, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says Frederick Leon Peat, 43, was convicted Wednesday of aggravated rape after a three-day trial.

Peat is accused of attacking a 50-year-old woman at an apartment near Georgia Avenue and South 4th Street on April 24, 2019.

The victim reportedly told investigators the attacker approached her with a gun in his pocket, forced her to go to a location behind the apartments and raped her on a mattress.

The DA’s office says Peat’s DNA matched a sample collected from the sexual assault kit. The victim reportedly later identified him in a photo spread.

The DA’s office says Peat will be sentenced November 15.