Judge weighs options over mask mandates in Shelby county schools

FILE – In this July 1, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee was one of the first states to begin reopening in late April after Lee reluctantly issued a safer-at-home order that forced businesses to close. Since then, case numbers have continued to rise in part due to more testing, but also because of an increase in community spread of the disease. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We could see another wave of arguments over school mask requirements as a federal judge in Memphis continues to weigh the options.



Today’s hearing could lead to more sweeping changes in classrooms across Shelby county.



Over the past few days, children across the county have had to wear masks to school because of a temporary restraining order that was handed down last week.



That order stopped Governor Bill Lee from enforcing his executive order, allowing parents to opt their kids out of local mask requirements.



The governor fired back with new legal documents claiming the parents involved in the lawsuit have no legal standing and can’t prove their children suffered any harm.



the American Academy of Pediatrics has also taken an interest in the case. Throwing its support behind the parents whose children all have disabilities, making them more vulnerable to COVID.



The group say the U.S. saw a record number of infections among children just last week.



We could see a number of other interested groups show up for the hearing, including local school leaders.



WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.