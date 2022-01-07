MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge acquitted state Sen. Katrina Robinson of two charges after her conviction in a federal wire fraud case last year, but denied acquittal on two other charges.

Judge Sheryl Lipman, in a ruling filed Thursday, also denied Robinson’s request for a new trial.

Robinson, who operates a nursing school in Cordova called The Healthcare Institute, originally faced 20 counts after she was accused of using federal funds meant for the school for personal wedding expenses.

A judge dismissed 15 of those counts before a jury in September ultimately found her guilty on four counts, and not guilty on one.

This week’s ruling leaves Robinson with two remaining charges.

Robinson (D-Memphis) has steadfastly maintained her innocence and said she was unfairly targeted. She said in a statement Friday that her legal team will continue to fight the remaining charges.

“I am grateful that her honor reviewed the trial proceedings and partially granted our motion acquitting me of the two wire fraud charges stemming from data entry reports that were completed by former employees of my corporation,” Robinson said. “However, my legal team is still reviewing the order from the court in order to make decisions on our next steps, as we intend to continue to fight this case. Had we not contested the government’s actions and theory at every turn, I would have been punished for even more crimes that I absolutely did not commit.”

A separate money laundering case against Robinson was dismissed in December.