MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Religious groups across Shelby County, are joining forces today to honor the men, women, and children who have fallen victim to COVID-19.



The event is being put on by the groups Church Health and the Memphis Clergy.



These groups want to see people of all religious backgrounds out at their event tonight to honor the more than 2,200 people in Shelby County who have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

There is some significance as to why the groups picked this day. Today is “All Souls’ Day” also known as “the Day of the Dead” which is a day of prayer and remembrance for people who have died.



The interfaith COVID-19 memorial service will have leaders from the Jewish, Islamic, and Christian faiths participating in the prayer and memorial service.

This event will be led by two members of the group “church health”, a faith-based non-profit that is focused on making high quality health care available to Memphians.



According to the New York Times, 62 people in Shelby County have died from COVID-19 in the last two weeks.



There are signs of optimism from the Shelby County Health Department. The number of active COVID-19 cases has dipped below 1000. Only 56 new cases were reported yesterday.



This news comes, as more than 500,000 people in Shelby County are fully vaccinated according to the health department.



That memorial service for those who have passed from COVID-19, Will be held at Crosstown Concourse at five tonight.



People can come and pray with one another, or show their respects to those lost.



Leaders in DeSoto County, Mississippi have also declared today a day of remembrance and mourning.

They are also encouraging residents there to take part in a moment of silence today at noon.

