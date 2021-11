MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital Tuesday night after he was shot at a hotel in Parkway Village and managed to get the attention of some nearby police officers.

According to police, a man flagged down Memphis police officers at I-240 at Lamar at 4:45 p.m. The victim told them he was shot outside of the Economy Hotel on Lamar Avenue. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

