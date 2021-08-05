‘I just shot that mane,’ suspect says to Memphis officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When police responded to a shooting call in Orange Mound on Wednesday, they say they found a man lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds, and Richard Akins nearby.

“I just shot that mane,” Akins allegedly told the officers, before showing them the location of the weapon.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he told police that he and Akins got into a verbal argument on Baltimore Street. He said Akins pulled out a revolver and shot him at point-blank range in the stomach and leg.

Akins is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and two firearms charges.

Police said he is a convicted felon with a murder conviction from 1995 and an especially aggravated robbery conviction from 2005.