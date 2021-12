MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas State Trooper was reportedly struck by gunfire while assisting other officers on I-55 and McLemore.

According to reports, the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The trooper was not initially seriously injured, according to Public Information Officer Bill Sadler.

All southbound lanes of I-55 near McLemore up to Mallory including Exit 11 are currently blocked off.

