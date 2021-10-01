MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas Department of Transportation sent out a memo on Friday informing drivers of an expected lane closure on the Interstate 55 bridge. The bridge will be operational but some lanes would be closed for routine inspection, weather permitting.



ARDOT said the lane closures will occur on the following days, Monday (10/4) – Thursday 10/7 from 9 am until 5 pm.

Some I-55 lanes will be closed for a second inspection, the following week. ARDOT said they will be working, Monday (10/11) – Thursday (10/14) at 8 am – 4 pm.

ARDOT said that lane closures will be noted by orange cones, signage and Highway Police officers will direct traffic. More information is available at ARDOT.gov.



According to ARDOT, this inspection began in August, but was delayed due to mechanical issues.

