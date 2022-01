MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes on the I-55 bridge across the Mississippi river are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer, according to iDrive Arkansas.

The trailer, which was transporting cars, tipped over on I-55 in Crittenden County heading into Memphis, blocking all lanes of the ramp.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT: I-55S (I-55 Bridge) blocked due to earlier crash on ramp from I-55 bridge to continue on I-55S in Memphis. Drivers are being detoured onto I-40 in West Memphis. Truck carrying cars tipped over blocking all lanes of the ramp. pic.twitter.com/ySg0D5gvez — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) January 10, 2022

Southbound lanes has been closed since around 10:30 a.m. At this time, there is no information on when the lanes will reopen.

Drivers are being detoured to the I-40 bridge.