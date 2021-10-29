MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The interstate is back open after an overturned semi truck on Interstate 240 at Walnut Grove caused major delays Friday morning.

The crash happened around 11:30 Thursday night near Shelby Farms Park. Traffic was backed up for hours.

One person was taken to a hospital. At one point our photographer saw firefighters using a saw, which means most likely they were trying to rescue someone.

Officers were clearing the scene when another vehicle ran into the back of a Memphis Police squad car.

A Memphis Police officer was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition.