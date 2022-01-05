MEMPHIS, Tenn. — USA Today has named Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis as one of the 10Best Readers’ Choice “Best New Hotel” of 2021.

Hyatt Centric, the first and only hotel in Memphis with a Beale Street address, ranked at number seven on the list. It is also the only hotel in Tennessee to make the top 10 list.

Click here to see the full list of winners.

According to the press release, hotels are chosen by travel experts. The top 10 winners are then determined by popular public vote. The general manager of Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis says to making the top 10 list is “the cherry on top.”

“This accolade is a true testament to the hardworking individuals that we’re honored to call a part of our team, and we look forward to continuing to provide our savvy travelers with authentic and one-of-a-kind experiences in the heart of the Home of the Blues,” Sarah Titus said.

The hotel will be giving a 10 percent discount at CIMAS, CIMAS Lobby Lounge and Beck & Call to celebrate ranking among the top 10 hotels. The offer will be valid until Jan. 31, 2022.

