MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis businesses and organizations have come together to help tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky, and here’s where you can donate.
- Collierville First Baptist Church (830 New Byhalia Road) will be hosting a “tornado relief drop-off” from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The church is accepting donations of clothing, baby supplies, hygiene and paper products, boxed and canned food, tarps, dog food. Other donations are also accepted.
- Nickey Transportation will set up a daily donation trailer at SouthPoint Church parking lot (2010 Stateline Road) beginning on Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The trucking business is accepting donations of water, canned goods, hygiene items, diapers, wipes, and baby formula.