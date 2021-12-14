MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis businesses and organizations have come together to help tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky, and here’s where you can donate.

Collierville First Baptist Church (830 New Byhalia Road) will be hosting a “tornado relief drop-off” from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The church is accepting donations of clothing, baby supplies, hygiene and paper products, boxed and canned food, tarps, dog food. Other donations are also accepted.

Nickey Transportation will set up a daily donation trailer at SouthPoint Church parking lot (2010 Stateline Road) beginning on Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The trucking business is accepting donations of water, canned goods, hygiene items, diapers, wipes, and baby formula.