SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – – A Shelby County family is concerned after their horse disappeared from the Agricenter stables at Shelby Farms Saturday morning.

John Osborn said he last saw his 3-year-old Palomino Quarter Horse Evelyn in her stall around 2:30 a.m. but when he went to check on her five hours later she was gone. She was at the Agricenter for a competition.

“She was gone. Stall door was open. Halter tied up. Gone,” Osborn said. “We had some people say they seen her get loose and they tried to catch her and they couldn’t get their hands on her. She’s only three. So, she’s still a baby. So, she could have got freaked out… and maybe she just got scared and ran off.”

Osborn and a host of others have been looking for her ever since.

“We’ve had a lot of people throw in, friends. I mean, had people riding horses for hours and days,” Osborn said. “We had people flying drones.”

He said his concern continues to grow.

“She got out and that rain set in and the snow set in and their outside horses. They’re out every now and then but most of the time we keep them up in the barn,” Osborn said. “I mean, she hadn’t ate in probably three days. There’s some water and grass out there but just like people they can get hypothermia. They can get hurt.”

Thankfully, Osborn found some positive signs Monday indicating to him Evelyn wasn’t taken.

“From the tracks and everything we’ve seen today, I think she’s out running around somewhere still,” he said.

Osborn said the Agricenter has plenty of cameras around the stables but claims they don’t record video. WREG asked the Agricenter for comment on that but we have not heard back.