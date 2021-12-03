HORN LAKE, Miss. — Horn Lake Police spotted Quenten Taylor yesterday morning, but he managed to escape and that started off a “multi-agency search” which focused on an apartment complex and nearby neighborhood.

Sheila Crunk is a friend of the man who lives in the house near Laurelwood Drive in Horn Lake.



According to Crunk, the man who didn’t want to be interviewed was awakened early thursday morning by the sound of a prowler.



“Somebody was trying to get over the fence in his backyard, Crunk said. “He heard somebody go in the back shed, cause he could hear the door open. He got up, checked the front door, the side windows, back door and nothin’. He couldn’t see anything.”

Police believe the “prowler” was in fact Quenten Taylor, a man wanted for a double homicide that occurred in Crenshaw, Mississippi in October.









Horn Lake Police knew Taylor had family and friends in the area. They were acting on a tip Thursday morning when they spotted him walking near laurelwood drive and shadow oaks parkway.



Taylor fled, jumping fences and running through backyards, like the one at the home of Sheila Crunk’s friend.



“They searched the backyard and they didn’t find him, but they found a gun laying in the backyard,” Crunk said.

A mound of dirt is where Crunk says police found the handgun. It was confirmed to be stolen from Tunica, Mississippi.



Taylor’s sighting touched off a day-long dragnet of officers from Horn Lake, Southaven, Desoto County SWAT and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.



The police surrounded the nearby apartments where Taylor was known to frequent. Police went door to door and checked vehicles for Taylor.

Quenten Taylor was also reportedly seen at an apartment complex in Southaven, but police came up empty-handed.

Taylor did take to social media, proclaiming, “I don’t give a [expletive] what nobody say I’m innocent [expletive].”



Southaven Police have responded, “Please come in and give us your side of the story.”

Quenten Taylor is still considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to call police immediately.



WREG will update as more information becomes available.