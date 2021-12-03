MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police pursuit in East Memphis reportedly ended with Memphis Police catching a homicide suspect.

The pursuit started just before 9:30 a.m. Friday morning on Walnut Grove. Memphis Police say officers attempted to pull over a suspect wanted for homicide.

According to police, the suspect rammed officers’ cars with his Corvette and led police on a chase. The suspect then crashed at Walnut Grove and Farm Road.

Memphis Police say the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to police, a woman who was in the car was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

