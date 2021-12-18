MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As thousands flock to stores across the Mid-South, today is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, also known as Super Saturday.



The threat of COVID-19 remains with the Omicron variant beginning to spread nationwide. With Christmas right around the corner, many are getting those last-minute gifts ready.



As Christmas approaches, the holiday rush is on at Tanger Outlets in Southaven.



Shoppers were greeted by long lines at retail stores, and it’s a sight seen across the country. The National Retail Federation projected that more than 148 million people would shop online or in-person for Super Saturday.



While Mother Nature may have not dampened plans, COVID-19 could put some holiday activities in jeopardy as cases increase across the country.



“It couldn’t be more important than it is right now to continue to do the things that we know work,” Dr. Michelle Taylor, Shelby County Health Director said.

In Shelby County, we’re averaging 202 cases a day, a number that hasn’t been seen since October. It’s why Health Director Michelle Taylor is offering tips ahead of holiday gatherings.

“Know your status before you gather with others for the holiday. Get boosted if you have not already done so,” Dr. Taylor said. “Stay masked up if you do not know the vaccination status or illness status of the people that you are around.”

At Tanger Outlets, masks are recommended, and some stores have limited their capacity.



“I’m concerned but I’m not going to stop living so I have to be cautious. I’ve had my vaccinations and my family. So, we’re going one day at time,” Gwen Bailey, a shopper, told us.



Customers said COVID-19 is top of mind as they complete Christmas shopping.



“I’m very concerned about it but you just got to pray about it and keep on living your life,” Archelle Sykes told us.



As of December 10, Omicron variant has been detected in all Mid-South states.



If you are interested in getting vaccinated head over to vaccines.gov to find the nearest place to go.