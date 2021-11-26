MEMPHIS, Tenn. – With crime of the rise, Memphis police released a safety video titled ‘Don’t Let The Grinch Steal Your Christmas’ to advise citizens on how to avoid criminals this holiday season.

Holiday season is a special time of year for everyone but it is also when citizens become vulnerable to crimes.

Below are some of MPD’s holiday safety tips:

Driving:

Keep all car doors locked and windows closed while in or out of your car.

If you must shop at night, park in a well-lighted area.

Avoid parking next to vans, trucks with camper shells, cars with tinted windows, or by large shrubbery.

Never leave your car unoccupied with the motor running or with children inside.

If you must leave something in the car, lock it in the trunk or put it out of sight

Be sure to locate your keys prior to going to your car. Don’t waste time digging in your purse or bag while walking through the parking lot or standing at your vehicle.

Ask mall or store security for an escort before leaving your shopping location.

Shopping:

Shop during daylight hours whenever possible. If you must shop at night, go with a friend or family member.

Do not leave packages or valuables on the seat of your car. This creates a temptation for thieves.

Keep cash in your front pocket.

Notify the credit card issuer immediately if your credit card is lost, stolen, or misused.

Be extra careful if you do carry a wallet or purse. They are the prime targets of criminals in crowded shopping areas, bus stops, on buses and other rapid transit.

Avoid overloading yourself with packages. It is important to have clear visibility and freedom of motion to avoid mishaps.

Beware of strangers approaching you for any reason. At this time of year, “con artists” may try various methods of distracting you with the intention of taking your money or belongings.

Using an ATM:

If you must use an ATM, choose one that is located inside the mall/business or a well-lighted location.

Withdraw only the amount of cash you need. Protect your PIN by shielding the ATM keypad from anyone who is standing near you.

Do not throw your ATM receipt away at the ATM location.