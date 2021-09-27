Paramedic injured by car doing donuts at Brooks Road gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said an on-duty Memphis Fire Department paramedic was injured Sunday by a driver doing donuts and burnouts in a parking lot.

The firefighter was hit as he was walking into the Mapco at 1506 Brooks Road around 7:30, police said.



According to police, the driver never stopped, and was last seen headed southbound on One Place. The vehicle is described as a black Dodge Charger with front-end damage and possibly a damaged windshield.

No arrests have been made in this case so far. If you know anything, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.