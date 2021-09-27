Paramedic injured by car doing donuts at Brooks Road gas station

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said an on-duty Memphis Fire Department paramedic was injured Sunday by a driver doing donuts and burnouts in a parking lot.

The firefighter was hit as he was walking into the Mapco at 1506 Brooks Road around 7:30, police said.

According to police, the driver never stopped, and was last seen headed southbound on One Place. The vehicle is described as a black Dodge Charger with front-end damage and possibly a damaged windshield.

No arrests have been made in this case so far. If you know anything, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Chaplains arrive to support Collierville community after deadly mass shooting

Search underway for missing 2-year-old

Memphis gun expert stresses the importance of gun safety, training in the wake of deadly mass shooting

Collierville church service honors victims, first responders of Kroger mass shooting

1 charged with tampering with evidence

Mother, Child Die After Fall From Petco Park Third Level

More News