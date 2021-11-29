MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TnAchieves is asking for your help as the deadline approaches for volunteer mentors for highschool students.

With only four days remaining until the application deadline, tnAchieves still needs 2,100 volunteers across the state.

As a mentor, you will serve as a support system for high school students as they transition to college. Mentors provide reminders for college deadlines while offering encouragement for students.

While mentors are required to meet with students only one hour out of the month, the impact that can happen in that short time could be significant in a student’s life.

“No experience is required as tnAchieves prepares you to help students navigate the transition. In 2022, mentors will play a critical role in reversing negative enrollment trends brought on by the pandemic,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “If you have one hour a month to encourage local students in their pursuit of a college credential, you can be a successful mentor.”

If you are interested in learning more or applying should visit https://www.tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply.

Applications must be submitted by Dec. 3.